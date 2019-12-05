Catholic education dinner set for January

An ambassador for Catholic education and a staunch supporter of the annual Catholic Charities Appeal fundraising drive will be honored for her work during the 20th annual Catholic education dinner in January.
This year’s GALA 22:6 dinner, to be held Jan. 23 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, will honor Niagara Falls resident Sister Mary McCarrick for her work with Catholic education and social justice initiatives as well as her dynamic leadership at the helm of yearly Catholic Charities Appeals.
Proceeds from the dinner will be used to fund needs-based tuition assistance for students attending Catholic elementary schools throughout the eight counties of Western New York. The 2019 dinner raised $184,500 and the event has raised $5.8 million since throughout its history.
In addition to Sister McCarrick, the 2020 “Champions of Education” honorees will include the Buffalo Dental Group.
Founded by Drs. Bernard Kolber and Ellen Vossler, Buffalo Dental Group has been an advocate for Catholic education and supporter of Gala 22:6 since its inception.
The recipient of Tim Russert’s Sister Lucille Socciarelli and Father John Sturm 2020 Making a Difference Award and the 2020 winner of the Natalie Mattimore Lewis Kindness Counts Character award will be announced closer to the date of the dinner.
Susan Santandreu, a parishioner at Ss. Peter and Paul in Hamburg, is this year’s dinner chairperson. She is president of Mary, Mother of Vocations Ministry (formerly the Serra Club) and is a longstanding Gala 22:6 committee member.
Formerly known as the Making a Difference Dinner, the event debuted as GALA 22:6 in 2015. The dinner title is rooted in Proverbs 22:6 – “Train up children in a way they should go, and when they are old, they will not depart it,” – which references the importance of educational formation in the lives of our young children.
The 2020 GALA 22:6 will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Event sponsors include Maid of the Mist; The Habib Charitable Fund; The Kenneth L. & Katherine G. Koessler Family Foundation; Paul and Susan Sandandreu; and Uniland Development Co.
For more information, to donate or to purchase tickets, contact Laura DeMizio, special events coordinator of the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, at 847-8373 or visit www.gala226.org.
The Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is a non-profit entity that acquires, administers and distributes funds to benefit the educational, religious and charitable needs of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
