Catholic Health Home & Community Based Care is hosting an "On the Spot" hiring event for Home Care Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses from 2 - 6 p.m. today at Classics V Banquet & Conference Center, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.
Catholic Health Home Care managers and recruiters will be on hand to accept applications, conduct private interviews, and make formal job offers to expedite the hiring process. Home Care nursing offers greater independence and flexible scheduling for individuals looking for a different kind of nursing experience. During the hiring event, job offers include retention bonuses of up to $20,000. Referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are also available to anyone who successfully recommends a candidate who is hired into a bonus-eligible position at Catholic Health.
Catholic Health is an equal opportunity employer offering competitive compensation and benefits, including paid health insurance, company sponsored pension plan, paid time off, group discounted dental and vision benefits, and tuition assistance programs.
All applicants must complete a pre-employment physical and meet all job prerequisites as a final condition of employment. To register for this "On the Spot" hiring event, visit chsbuffalo.org/classics
For more information on Catholic Health's Referral Bonus Program, visit chsbuffalo.org/referral.
