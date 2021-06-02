Catholic Health named 'title' sponsor of Lockport market

Lockport Main Street Inc. on Wednesday announced Catholic Health as the title sponsor of the 2021-2022 Lockport Community Farmers Market, including its summer and winter (indoor) seasons.
The market, which was founded in 2010, "has become a real pillar of wellness, in part by bringing access to healthy, locally grown food products to the Lockport community. Catholic Health’s mission fits in perfectly with our vision for expanding the market’s positive impact on the health and wellness of our community,” said Jessica Dittly, Lockport Main Street program director.
Catholic Health's sponsorship of the market is an extension of its commitment to preserving high quality, local healthcare in eastern Niagara County, according to C.J. Urlaub, senior vice president. Catholic Health is developing the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital near the town-city line.
"We are excited about (the market sponsorship) and other opportunities to work with local partners to improve the health of the community,” Urlaub said.
Market manager Grace Platt said the organizers have many ideas about how to "grow" the market's impact on community health and wellness and Catholic Health's sponsorship “gives us access to the expertise and organizational capacity to implement some of those ideas.”
The summertime open-air market opened this past Saturday on Canal Street. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 23.
Catholic Health, in connection with Eastern Niagara Hospital, will have representatives on site at several market dates offering health and wellness initiatives that are free to all community members.
The market is USDA certified and accepts SNAP/EBT, Fresh Connect and Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks. It also administers Double Up Food Bucks, a program that allows SNAP/EBT customers to double their spending power at the market.
More information on vendors, scheduled events and workshops can be found at www.LockportCommunityMarket.com.
