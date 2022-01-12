Catholic Health announced on Wednesday that it is temporarily suspending visitations at its hospitals effective Friday. The affected facilities are Mount St. Mary's, Kenmore Mercy, Mercy and Sisters of Charity hospitals, as well as the St. Joseph Campus.
The action is in response to the surges in Covid transmission and hospitalization in Western New York
“While we are not required to suspend visitation at this time, we think it is the wise thing to do based on what we are seeing in the community,” said Mark Sullivan, president and CEO. “Throughout this pandemic, our first obligation has been to provide the safest environment for our patients and caregivers.”
Exceptions to Catholic Health’s visitor restrictions will be made in certain circumstances, such as for patients receiving end-of-life care, for birth partners of maternity patients, and for essential support persons of patients with special needs, including those with mental or physical disabilities. Emergency Department and surgical patients may have one support person accompany them with certain limitations.
