Earlier this month, Catholic Health resumed limited visiting hours for hospitalized patients. On Wednesday, the health system will expand its visitation policy for patients undergoing outpatient or “same day” surgery at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main Street Campus only.
The revised policy will allow surgical patients to be accompanied by one support person when they arrive at the hospital and during the registration and discharge process. The support person must wear a mask at all times and follow other safety protocols, including health and temperature screenings and social distancing requirements.
Support persons are not permitted to remain in the hospital during the surgical procedure. They will be given a one-day surgical visitor pass and notified when they can rejoin the patient at the time of discharge. At the discretion of the surgical care team, patients with special needs may be permitted to have a support person with them at other times before and after surgery.
Individuals are not permitted to accompany patients if they have an active COVID-19 diagnosis, are under investigation for COVID-19, have been in contact with a person actively infected with COVID-19 within 10 days, are currently exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or are otherwise under quarantine for any reason related to health department guidelines.
A complete list of Catholic Health’s visitor guidelines is available at chsbuffalo.org/visitor-guidelines.
