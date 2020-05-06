Catholic Health has received approval from the New York State Department of Health to resume elective surgery in Erie County.
Last Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing elective surgeries to resume at hospitals in 35 counties across New York state that met a number of specific conditions. The order excluded Erie County.
As part of the order, hospitals could request a waiver based on their individual status. Catholic Health submitted a waiver last Thursday on behalf of its Erie County hospitals.
Late Tuesday, the health department notified Catholic Health President & CEO Mark Sullivan of its support for the health system’s waiver to resume elective surgeries at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Sisters of Charity Hospital, and Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Today, Catholic Health will finalize key elements of the plan with New York state.
Last week, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Niagara County, also part of Catholic Health, began performing elective surgery as part of the state’s first wave of approvals in counties that had lower numbers of COVID-19 patients.
The waiver for elective surgeries in Erie County follows Cuomo's recent decision to form committees to oversee the reopening of the state by region. As a region, Western New York has not yet met various COVID-19 health measurements, including hospitalizations and virus-related deaths, needed to begin the process of resuming regular activities.
“I believe the hard work of our entire healthcare team and the establishment of separate COVID-only facilities at our dedicated Treatment Facility at St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga and the St. Joseph Post-Acute Center in Orchard Park made this all possible,” said Sullivan. “Because these venues and their dedicated teams care for almost all the COVID-19 patients in Catholic Health, we were able to meet all the conditions of the Executive Order and request an exemption from the Erie County exclusion.”
Catholic Health opened its dedicated COVID-19 Treatment Center at St. Joseph Campus on March 26 to enhance quality care and create a force multiplier by transferring Coronavirus patients from its other hospital emergency departments directly to the Cheektowaga site.
“This decision represents their recognition of the steps we have taken to provide a safe, highly reliable care environment for our patients, physicians, and staff during this pandemic, and their confidence in our ability to provide high quality surgical care to our community," Sullivan said.
Catholic Health has convened a Perioperative Response Team and developed a comprehensive plan to resume elective surgeries as quickly as possible.
“We will provide more details in the coming days regarding the processes and safeguards we have put in place to protect everyone’s safety, while working with our medical staff and caregivers to provide our patients with the high quality care that is our hallmark.” Sullivan added.
