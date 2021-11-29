A ceremony is being held today for the groundbreaking of the new Catholic Health Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lockport. The new campus, which will be built on Ruhlman Road, is intended to replace the aging Eastern Niagara Hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year. While important, the ceremony is intended to be small because of muddy ground, and and COVID risks.
Joyce Markiewicz, executive vice president and chief business development officer of Catholic Health is excited about the new campus which will provide healthcare to the greater Lockport area.
The campus is costing approximately $65 million to build, furnish, and equip, and is expected to complete construction around late spring of 2023. It is intended to function as a modern “microhospital” which rather than being focused on having large amount of hospital beds, it would instead focus on having a large variety of specialists on campus.
“All of the things that Catholic Health has to offer, we’re going to wrap that around this facility so that we can treat patients at the right level of care and at the right place.” Markiewicz said.
This “microhospital” model is intended to move away from the large traditional hospital model, which Markiewicz claims is outdated for the needs of a modern community.
“Those hospitals are essentially dinosaurs.” Markiewicz said. “A hospital just can’t be all things to all people anymore the way it used to be.”
While the new hospital is under construction, Catholic Health is engaged in a management agreement with Eastern Niagara Hospital in order to help keep it open, by providing resources and other assistance it might need. The closure of Eastern Niagara will occur only on the day when Mount St. Mary’s finally opens.
“We will coordinate their closure plan with our opening.” Markiewicz said. “Ultimately theirs will close, and ours will open at the same time, so there will be no break in services.”
Markiewicz credited the work that is being done currently by Eastern Niagara Hospital.
“Eastern Niagara is doing very well right now.” Markiewicz said. “I believe that they’re excited to know that healthcare is not going to leave the community.”
The site of the new hospital will also be on land that was sold to them by Hall’s Apple Farm, which will still be nearby once construction is completed. Catholic Health is planning to maintain as many apple trees as they can that are still on the property. This would mean either having them maintained by an outside organization, or to manage the trees themselves and donate the apples to local food banks.
While understanding that a project like this could be daunting, Markiewicz is hopeful that a successful Mount St. Mary’s could motivate the creation of other community focused hospitals in New York State.
“We’re hoping that this neighborhood hospital will be something that others can emulate, and want to do in their own communities.” Markiewicz said.
The groundbreaking ceremony for Mount St. Mary’s Hospital will be on Tuesday Nov. 30th, at 1pm, and it will be broadcasted on Facebook-live.
