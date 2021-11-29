Caught between leaves and salt gwt-Imagedata:image/png;base64,iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAsAAAALCAYAAACprHcmAAAANUlEQVR42mP4TwJgABPpp8AYqwIkOQZsgrjEGHCagk0zLmuxOYt8xUQ7g2gPkhx0REcKsQAAJqisRHja4jYAAAAASUVORK5CYII=1111

As Lockport drivers hit the first first weekday of snowy traffic, many linked into social media to vent about the lack of salt being used by the city’s highway department.
While by and large the popular Facebook group, Lockportians, was filled with the comments of outraged commuters, others counseled caution at the beginning of the winter season for anyone on the road, new or experienced.
Highway Department Superintendent Mike Hoffman said that he and his crew don’t really pay attention to threads and posts on the internet, but they are focused on their job.
“The guys we got working have been doing this for a long time,” Hoffman said. “There’s no rookies here. We know what to do, it’s just we’re a little between season. We have to use the equipment we have, but I wouldn’t foresee any problem in the future.”
The equipment Hoffman is referring to is the salt trucks, which are the 20-ton trucks used for winter weather that were substituted by three smaller trucks. Hoffman said the larger trucks were still being utilized for leaves.
“We were out salting all of yesterday,” he said. “We just didn’t put it on very heavy, because we don’t have our regular salt trucks hooked up.”
The truth of the matter, Hoffman said, is that you can’t control Mother Nature, and despite a good operating system, in between fall and winter, it’s hard to predict.
“We’ll keep our eye on it,” he said. “It’s early in the season, we’re in between and we’re trying. If we had a real heavy slow we’d have to get everybody in there – and all hands on deck – and put the plows on the same trucks we use to pick up the leaves. … On public safety, we’re quite aware, but even the best system, there’s the delay or you can’t keep up. You can salt, and then three hours later they can be covered. … Most people in Western New York know when the roads get a little dicey, you just got to slow down and take it easy.”
Some helpful tips from Hoffman were to test the streets by braking hard to see what the road conditions are like. He said many times it may look worse than it is, or quite the opposite.
At this time highway crews start work at 7 a.m. and keep going until 3 p.m., but on Dec. 12 through April 1 there will be there will be a night shift where a crewman will be working from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the morning.
“At the first sign of snow, we send our crews to the hills and the avenues,” Hoffman said, noting he and his crews are on call at all hours, night crew or not. “You’re talking about Clinton Street hill, or Transit … then we hit East Avenue and West Avenue and the main routes. Those all get hit first then we go into the secondary streets like Lincoln Avenue, Pine Street, Davison Street. Then there’s the side streets where we just do the intersection.
“With the right equipment and three or four guys we can hit the primaries in three to four hours and the whole city can take six hours.”
