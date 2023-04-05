NEWFANE — Investigators say canisters stored at improper temperatures likely triggered a chemical reaction that caused a fire last week at the Nouryon Chemicals facility on Lockport-Olcott Road.
Dilshan Perera, a representative of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said investigators believe a pallet containing 32, five-gallon canisters of organic peroxide that was not stored at the correct temperature triggered a chemical reaction that he described as “rapid decomposition.”
According to Chemical Safety Facts, organic peroxide is derived from hydrogen peroxide, but its hydrogen is replaced with free radicals which allows the chemical to flow easier in various manufacturing processes.
Warmer temperatures can cause organic peroxide to undergo what is known as exothermic decomposition. In such instances, the liquid chemical heats, causing a vapor buildup due to pressure which can make the chemical combust out of containers.
Perera said these reactions at the Nouryon Chemicals site created a burst of fire that burned for a few seconds. The chemicals then leaked onto the floor inside the building.
State and federal investigators say they plan to wrap up their cleanup efforts at the site by today.
Regina Tracy, communications officer for Nouryon Chemicals, said no employees were injured in the incident. A total of 16 containers combusted inside the building.
Tracy said the company has multiple uses for organic peroxide, including the manufacture of automotive parts, hoses, footwear and power cables.
Crews were first called to the facility, located at 2153 Lockport Olcott Road, about 3:15 p.m. March 30 when the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office fielded a report about a possible fire in a building at the site.
In the immediate aftermath of the explosions, seven volunteer fire companies — Miller Hose, Olcott, Wrights Corners, Barker, Sanborn, Terry’s Corners and Wolcottsville — were called to the scene, along with the Niagara County HazMat team, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
They were able to stop the chemical reaction, and fire crews left the scene about 9 p.m. March 30, Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.
EPA agents arrived on the scene the afternoon of March 31 and have been working with crews there daily.
The portion of the building where the explosions occurred was closed until Monday, when it was determined the canisters had cooled to a safe temperature and the excess chemicals were pumped out into tanks.
Upon initial investigation of the building on Monday, Perera said that there did not appear to be any damage to the structure. However, there was fire damage to the building’s insulation and some possible damage to the electrical systems.
Perera said there was some chemical runoff into the soil outside the building and into nearby Eighteen Mile Creek, but there is no evidence of any detectable contaminants in the creek.
He added that any chemicals in the soil or the creek have been significantly diluted, and since no serious environmental impacts have occurred, it is highly unlikely any new impacts will arise.
Crews are slated to remove the damaged containers from the site next week.
The storage facility resumed operations this week.
Tracy said that an estimate of loss has yet to be determined and Nouryon will continue to look into why the canisters were stored at improper temperatures and will adjust protocols as necessary.
“Operating safely and responsibly are core to our business. We will review the facility’s safety protocols and procedures and make any changes deemed appropriate,” she said.
