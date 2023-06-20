Impacts of the June 12 accident at the Lockport Cave and Under Ground Boat Ride attraction are being felt by another local touring destination.
In the days following the incident that left one dead and 11 others injured, Mike Murphy, owner-operator of Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, said he has fielded an increasing number of calls from customers and tour groups concerned about the safety of his boats and inquiring whether they're equipped with life preservers.
“Those are questions we're fielding all the time,” Murphy said.
Some people, especially non-local tour groups, are also confusing Murphy’s operation with the Lockport Cave tour, due to the similarity of the names and the use of a boat in both attractions. Murphy said he saw a sharp decrease in visitation in the days after the incident at the Lockport Cave.
“People are getting us confused with them. It’s hurting us and (it) causes us a lot of problems,” Murphy said.
The boats used by Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises are significantly larger than the boat used in the cave tour, and Murphy said his boats are inspected twice a year by the U.S. Coast Guard since the boats ride in the Erie Canal, a federally navigable water body.
“As much as we check them, it's always good to have a fresh set of eyes to check and see if there’s anything that's not right,” Murphy said.
While Murphy's passengers do not wear life vests during the two-hour cruise, his boats are equipped with them in case of an emergency. Crews notify passengers where the vests are located and relay various safety instructions before a boat departs the dock.
Murphy said what happened at the Lockport Cave was a tragedy, and a reminder that “anything can happen on a boat.”
He's confident that procedures in place at his business keep passengers as safe as possible.
“We started this business on May 1, 1987, my wife (Sharon) and I, and we never had anybody get wet,” he declared.
