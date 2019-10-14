Cazenovia Recovery System is appealing the city's recently-adopted six-month moratorium on development of the Davison Road property that the treatment provider is eying for a residential treatment facility and low-income apartments.
Last month, the Common Council unanimously adopted a six-month moratorium on development of 360 Davison Road, following months of debate on Cazenovia's proposal.
Cazenovia is seeking to develop the long-vacant former county infirmary into a residential facility for women in treatment for substance abuse, capable of housing up to 44 women and 20 of their children. Cazenovia is also seeking to build up to 66 low-income apartment units — mostly one- and two-bedroom units — with half set aside for individuals who have completed substance abuse treatment.
Dozens of nearby residents urged the council to reject the proposal, raising myriad concerns from reduced green space to fears the new apartments could lead to an increase in property crime.
The appeal was also submitted on behalf of LHC Holdings, Inc., a Mulvey Construction subsidiary that purchased the property from Niagara County for $100,000 in August 2018.
In the appeal, Cazenvoia and LHC argue the Common Council deliberately delayed Cazenovia's rezoning application, including by delaying its vote on a petition to annex the property entirely into the city of Lockport. The council previously considered annexing a portion of the property that sits in the town, though the Lockport Town Board voted down the petition in July.
State law gives the council 90 days to act on an annexation petition, and Cazenovia claimed the council waited until the end of the 90-day period to "maximize the delay in considering CRS's redevelopment proposal."
"The moratorium is merely the latest in a consistent, coordinated and transparent effort by the city to impose unjustifiable delays to the consideration of CRS's development application," wrote Charles Grieco, an attorney representing Cazenovia and LHC Holdings.
In the appeal, filed Sept. 27, Grieco also wrote that Cazenovia has spent $150,000 thus far on its development efforts, while LHC has spent $75,000 in "carrying costs," such as taxes and maintenance.
Further delay, Grieco wrote, could "risk necessary funding for the project."
The appeal will first go before the city planning board, followed by the Common Council.
