Cazenovia Recovery Systems' proposal to build a residential treatment facility and low-income housing at 360 Davison Road may end up in court.
Cazenovia says it will consider suing the town and city of Lockport if they reject their request to rezone and develop the long-vacant property, which most nearby residents oppose.
"Our mission requires us to put people with substance use disorders first in everything that we do, and we will do whatever we can to ensure that our projects receive equal and fair consideration by local municipalities," spokesman Ed Cichon said in a statement. "This includes bringing a potential lawsuit against both the city and town of Lockport if they continue to demonstrate a lack of cooperation."
Cichon also suggested the provider feels it has basis for an anti-discrimination suit.
"Sadly, we believe that our proposal has not received fair treatment under the Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act," he said, referring to two federal civil rights laws.
Earlier this month, the Lockport Town Board announced it would not take action on Cazenovia's request to rezone the property to multi-unit housing.
In September, the Lockport Common Council unanimously adopted a six-month moratorium on development at 360 Davison Road, while the city reviews its zoning code in the area. Cazenovia has filed an appeal to have its rezoning request considered while the moratorium in place.
The property is split between the city and town of Lockport, and neither portion is zoned for multi-family housing.
One of the property owners, Greg Mulvey, of Mulvey Construction, also suggested a lawsuit is on the table.
"With the positive community impact of the project, we hope that it will not come to that," Mulvey said.
Cazenovia has encountered staunch opposition from neighbors since it announced in June its plans to develop the 104-year-old Switzer building in a residential treatment facility for up to 44 women with substance abuse disorder and up to 20 of their children. The treatment provider is also seeking to develop five existing structures and five new buildings into 65 units of low-income housing, half of which would be reserved for individuals who have completed treatment for substance abuse.
"I don't think a big project like Cazenovia wants to do fits with the zoning of single family houses," Jayette Sinclair, of Rydalmount Road, said at a town board meeting earlier this month. "We want to keep it a neighborhood of single-family houses."
At the Nov. 8 meeting, Supervisor Mark Crocker said no town board member wanted to introduce a resolution to rezone the property. He said their reluctance was "not related" to Cazenovia's proposal, but stemmed from zoning concerns.
“It’s unfortunate that they want to go this route to force the town to do what they want," Crocker said of Cazenovia's willingness to sue the town. “We have our own zoning laws and they fit the neighborhood it’s in.”
Crocker also said Mulvey has repeatedly changed his proposal for developing the long-vacant property.
In August 2018, as the county legislature voted to approve the sale of 360 Davison, Mulvey told lawmakers he planned to construct a 30-unit apartment complex within the Switzer building. He also said discussed developing patio homes in a second, 49-acre parcel.
"This is an ever evolving plan," Crocker said.
Mulvey said his proposal then is "consistent" with Cazenovia's plans.
"As a bonus, Cazenovia is willing to construct additional apartments, making the project far more attractive for our community," Mulvey said.
