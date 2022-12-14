Cazenovia Recovery Systems Inc. is hosting an open house at the county-owned Shaw Building, 5467 Upper Mountain Road, from 5 to 7:30 tonight to show off and field questions about its plan to relocate two existing “sober” houses where women in treatment or needing treatment for substance abuse disorder would reside.
The open house is held in collaboration with the Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse. The Shaw Building is the current headquarters of the county health department.
“Attendees will be able to view parts of the Shaw Building where substance use disorder services already take place, see draft layouts of the plans, talk with Caz Recovery and Niagara County staff, and more,” Cazenovia’s emailed invitation says.
Sue Bissonette, CEO of Cazenovia Recovery Systems, recently approached the Lockport town board about rezoning of the property to R-2 (multi-family residential) from R-1 (single-family residential). Bissonette said she had been approached by the county Department of Health about purchasing the 25-acre property, and knew rezoning would be necessary to relocate Cazenovia’s existing Madonna House and Somerset House programs for women and their children.
Cazenovia’s proposal entails converting the Shaw Building to a 40-unit shelter. Bissonette said it does not entail development of low-income housing, as Cazenovia’s proposal for a substance use recovery campus at the old county infirmary on Davison Road did.
To alleviate any public concerns about the possibility of low-income housing development, Bissonnette said previously, Cazenovia would consider division of the property.
The open house was scheduled after town Supervisor Mark Crocker suggested the town board needs to know the community’s thoughts on Cazenovia’s proposal before it commits to rezoning.
“Me and the board will be at the open house. We’ll be there to gauge the reaction to the project,” Crocker said.
Open house invitations were mailed to neighbors of the Shaw property, according to Ed Cichon, Cazenovia’s director of marketing and communications.
“We received recommended contacts from the town and made sure to reach out to them,” he told the Union-Sun & Journal on Tuesday.
Cichon suggested that if the input from neighbors isn’t agreeable, Cazenovia would “consider incorporating (the input) into our plans where possible.”
