The city's planning board is set to discuss zoning code and the Cazenovia Recovery System application this week.
City officials have tasked the planning board with reviewing the Reserve Area zoning and the comprehensive code to decide if changes are warranted.
It is unclear if the planning board will recommend any changes but the Monday meeting would be the time those changes would be recommended.
360 Davison Road is partly in the town and partly in the city, where a six-month moratorium on redevelopment of the property was imposed by the Common Council this past September. The moratorium is set to end at the beginning of March, and a decision will have to be made on if the moratorium is extended or not.
Cazenovia and LHC Holdings, the company that owns 360 Davison Road, have submitted a variance request to the city, but the moratorium had prevented the city's planning board from acting on the request.
The property that once held the county infirmary has been eyed by Cazenovia as a residential treatment facility and site of affordable housing. Its proposal has been controversial with residents who don't believe it would fit the characteristics of their neighborhood.
The Lockport Town Zoning Board of Appeals last week decided to continue its public hearing on a variance application request.
Cazenovia has encountered staunch opposition from neighbors since it announced in June its plans to develop the 104-year-old Switzer building in a residential treatment facility for up to 44 women with substance abuse disorder and up to 20 of their children. The treatment provider is also seeking to develop five existing structures and five new buildings into 65 units of low-income housing, half of which would be reserved for individuals who have completed treatment for substance abuse.
