Cazenovia Recovery Systems Inc. has a new proposal for the Town of Lockport. After failing to complete a project on Davison Road, the agency would like to combine two sober houses and place them in the Shaw Building within the town.
Currently, the Shaw Building on Upper Mountain Road houses the office of the County Department of Health. Cazenovia, and its CEO Suzanne Bissonette, propose to convert it into a 40-unit shelter for women facing substance use treatment and their children. The DOH has determined that the building is no longer needed for its use, she said, and the county approached her about possibly taking it over.
Before her agency buys the property, Bissonette wanted to know if the council would resolve to change the zoning from Single-Family Residential (R-10 to Multiple-Family Residential (R-2) in order to make the project plausible.
At the recent Town of Lockport work session, where Bissonette presented, Councilman Paul Siejak and Councilwoman Pat Dufour raised questions of any possible low-income housing on the 25-acre campus.
Bissonette said that her agency has no plans to make such a change to the environment.
“I can tell you today that is not our intentions,” Bissonette said.
Bissonette also noted that this was a different project than the Davison Road project which did propose low-income housing in its application. There is no mention of such a development in the proposal for the Shaw Building and surrounding property, she said.
However, Bissonette said there may be a possibility that the parcel could be split into two-sections, one of which encompasses the Shaw Building on approximately 16-acres, and eight-more acres where currently there are maintenance buildings that Cazenovia would like to see demolished.
“Moving forward, you could say there’s a parcel over here with the Shaw Building, rezone that to R-2, leave the rest at R-1,” Bissonette said.
She also said that in discussions with the county, there was talk of the maintenance buildings being demolished by the county or by Cazenovia, if the price of the property took that action into consideration.
The houses being combined are known as the Madonna House and the Somerset House. About 16 women and their children are at the Madonna House and 17 women are at the Somerset House.
Bissonette said that if funding is available, she expects that an addition will be made on the Shaw Building.
“Two different models of care,” she said. “One being a treatment level at the Madonna House, which means there are counseling services for substance abusive disorder. We have medical on staff and also have mental health counseling. Often substance abuse disorders come with mental health issues.”
In Somerset, Bissonette said, the program was about reintegrating women back into the community, including volunteering and work, but without transportation, that was hard to do in its Appleton location.
“We’d like to merge those two programs together at the Shaw Building,” she said. “(That way) we’re offering women services both at the treatment level and also at the reintegration level.”
The next step for the project, according to Supervisor Mark Crocker, was for Cazenovia to hold a public information meeting in the community, possibly at a firehall. Then the town could hold a public hearing on the matter.
Bissonette agreed, saying that she would like to get the community support from the town before progressing forward with the county.
“If there’s no rezone, we won’t buy,” she said.
