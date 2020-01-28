A request for a use variance has been filed with the Town of Lockport for the former Switzer building on Davison Road, Attorney Charles Grieco confirmed on Tuesday.
Grieco, who represents both Cazenovia Recovery Systems and LHC Holdings, said last week that a use variance request was filed with the town Zoning Board of Appeals. Both Grieco and Town Attorney Brian Seaman said the request will likely be on the zoning board’s Feb. 25 meeting agenda.
The zoning board is the final regulatory body needed to approve a use variance for the portion of the old county infirmary that’s in the town.
Town Supervisor Mark Crocker said permitted uses of the property, which is zoned R1, include single-family housing, educational institutions, churches, libraries, museums, public recreation centers, parks and playgrounds. Some typical special uses might include a fire hall, a country club or a golf course, he said.
Also related to the Davison Road property, Niagara County officials on Tuesday said that 50 acres of county-owned land near 360 Davison will not be sold. A formal statement came after representatives of LHC Holdings, the company that purchased the Switzer building from the county, noted publicly that they have the right of “first refusal” to purchase an additional 50 acres.
“While it may be true that the developer has a right of first refusal to purchase the land, that right only kicks in if the Legislature decides to sell the land,” legislator Will Collins, R-Lockport, said in the statement sent by the Public Information Office. “There are 15 legislators and it takes eight votes to do anything and I can tell you there isn’t a single vote to sell that land to anyone, regardless of any rumors to the contrary.”
Collins added that the concept of “right of first refusal” should not be confused with an “option to buy.”
“An option to buy means that developer can buy the property if he wants to as he already has a signed agreement that exists for some period of time. That is not the case here,” Collins said. “There is no option. There is no sale. Any future decisions on what should be done with that land are going to be made in concert with the community.”
In reply to Collins’ comments, Grieco said the additional 50 acres has no part in Cazenovia’s proposal to raise a residential addiction treatment facility and affordable housing.
The Switzer parcel is partly in the city and partly in the town. Cazenovia’s development proposal is wildly unpopular in the neighborhoods around 360 Davison Road, and this past September the Common Council imposed a six-month moratorium on considering rezoning applications for the portion of 360 Davison that’s in the city. The zoning of the city portion is Reserved Area.
During the moratorium, the city planning board and a task force are charged with reviewing the city’s comprehensive plan to determine what, if any, changes they will recommend to the council.
