Cazenovia treatment facility plan still in the works

Cazenovia Recovery Systems is still pursuing its proposal for a residential treatment facility and low-income apartments at the Davison Road property, despite the Lockport Town Board voting earlier this month against annexing the property into the city.
The town board's unanimous no vote on annexation complicates the application process. Because the 17-acre property sits on the boundary between the city and town of Lockport, Cazenovia would need to receive approval from both municipalities.
Cazenovia is proposing to convert the property’s largest building, the Switzer Building, into a residential facility for up to 44 women recovering from substance abuse disorders, and up to 20 of their children. That facility would replace the provider's Madonna House, a treatment facility, located near Niagara and W. Jackson streets in Lockport, which serves up to 14 women.
The remaining five buildings on-site would be converted into low-income apartments. Combined with five new apartment buildings Cazenovia is proposing, the property would boast 65 low-income apartments, mostly one- and two-bedroom units. Half of the apartments would be reserved for former patients who completed Cazenovia's treatment programs, while low-income residents could fill out the rest.
"We’re looking forward to offering important life-saving treatment and services to Lockport residents," Cichon said.
At a pair of public forums last month, neighborhood residents overwhelmingly were opposed to the project. Speakers said they worried the facilities would invite property crime, reduce property values and create other quality-of-life issues, such as the possibility of hypodermic needles littering the nearby AnJo Baseball fields.
Several neighbors also formed an online group Friends of the Niagara County Infirmary to organize opposition to Cazenovia's plans. Many commentators have drawn attention to the low-income apartments. While the treatment facility will have 24/7 security and supervision, the apartments will let residents and visitors come and go freely.
"The proposal for the apartments will have a negative impact on the surrounding neighborhoods, traffic flow, Anjo Baseball, Lockport Soccer and the individuals who are trying to recover," wrote a group administrator in a Facebook post earlier this month.
Cichon said Cazenovia commonly faces opposition to its proposals, but that neighbors tend to become less resistant after their facilities open.
During the forum, Cazenovia Recovery Systems CEO Suzanne Bissonette said residents at a facility in Eden, which also faced intense opposition, helped shovel out neighbors inundated by the snowstorm of November 2014. Cichon said the Eden community now "welcomes us with open arms."
“Typically what happens is during the first few months of project plans, there’s pretty vocal opposition that opens up to anything that deals with substance abuse services," Cichon said. “The opposition tends to be less severe once it opens up and people realize it isn’t detrimental to the community.”
Cazenovia has yet to purchase the property from LHC Holdings, a subsidiary of Mulvey Construction Company, which bought the building from Niagara County last August for $100,000.
