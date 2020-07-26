U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 2,900 pounds of marijuana Wednesday from a commercial shipment at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo.
The 2,959 pounds of pot had been hidden in a tractor trailer that claimed to be carrying a load of cement.
CBP officers on the Peace Bridge said a 45-year-old Canadian man, who was driving the tractor trailer, told them he was carrying a load of "cement articles." The truck was referred for a secondary inspection, including a physical examination of the load.
During that examination, officers found 12 wooden pallet boxes that contained multiple vacuum sealed packages of marijuana. CBP officials said the shipment has an estimated street value of more than $6 million.
The driver was refused entry into the United State and was sent back to Canada pending a further investigation.
“Since travel restrictions began at the border, we have continued to see criminal organizations attempt to exploit perceived vulnerabilities, especially in the commercial environment,” Port of Buffalo Director Jennifer De La O said. “I am extremely proud of our CBP officers who have remained vigilant and enforcement focused during these unprecedented times. Their selfless efforts have yet again led to an impressive seizure of narcotics preventing these drugs from entering our communities.”
The seizure adds to an already large increase in drug smuggling activity at the border in the Buffalo region. From October 1 through July 23, ports within the Buffalo Field Office, which covers 16 ports of entry throughout New York State, have made over 1,500 narcotic seizures totaling more than 23,500 pounds.
