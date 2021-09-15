CCE-Niagara lands grant to expand food access programs

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County has been awarded $246,000 to expand and improve local food access through its existing Veggie Van and SNAP-Ed programs.
The award, from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York's Blue Fund, will enable expansion of the Veggie Van's footprint across the county and boost its Farmacy nutrition education initiative.
The Veggie Van currently rolls into Lockport and Niagara Falls on a weekly basis and other sites on special occasions, to give residents access to locally grown produce and foods. The van visits areas with limited access to grocery stores or farmers markets, according to program manager Jen Regan.
The Farmacy produce prescription program, launched earlier this summer in Lockport and Niagara Falls, consists of a series of nutrition education workshops after which the participants receive vouchers or a box full of local, seasonal produce. Justine Hays, senior SNAP-Ed nutritionist, said the extension has fielded "a ton of community interest in keeping the classes and 'prescriptions' going."
For more information about the existing programs, visit: www.ceeniagaracounty.org.
