Zeton USA Properties is preparing to close on the purchase of 115 Oakhurst St., a roughly 7-acre property that will host the new and expanded headquarters of Chemical Design Inc., which is currently based on Market Street.
Zeton International had announced in August that it would buy the city-owned Dussault Foundry property, 2 Washburn St., then later backed out of the $40,000 purchase deal for engineering reasons.
According to Common Council President Paul Beakman, the longtime partner of Zeton International director Leisl Dukhedin-Lalla, CDI’s expansion will bring 50 to 100 new engineering jobs to the city within five to 15 years.
“This is a real project that’s going to happen. This is the real deal,” Beakman said. “It’s a great deal for Lockport and the technology is all green.”
CDI, a chemical engineering firm, was purchased by Zeton International in 2019, and later made headlines for helping the conversion of carbon dioxide to jet fuel.
Dukhedin-Lalla said Zeton is committed to keeping CDI in Lockport, where it was founded.
“That’s why we didn’t walk away (when the Dussault property fell through). We kept looking,” she said.
Beakman said that while the Dussault Foundry site was clear of brownfield issues, it contained only two acres that could be built on, due to differences in topography. Based on advice from the Nussbaumer & Clarke engineering firm, Zeton decided to look elsewhere for new headquarters.
In contrast, he said, the Oakhurst Street property is construction ready and the facility could be built in two years once shovels hit the ground.
