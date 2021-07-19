The City of Lockport is hosting a public event at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on South and Elm streets. Called “Celebrate Green South Street” the event will allow the public to help re-imagine South Street between Elm and Locust streets.
The goal is to increase understanding of green infrastructure and how it can help make a walkable community. Green infrastructure also reduces storm water overflow and prevents chemicals from making their way into waterways, and can include trees, shrubs, rain gardens and permeable pavements.
The “Celebrate Green South Street” event is a follow-up to an interactive tour in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.