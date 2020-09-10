'Celebrate Lockport!' raffle organized

Rotary Club of Lockport invites area residents to help meet needs in the community during these challenging times by supporting the virtual “Celebrate Lockport!” raffle at 6 p.m. Oct. 16.
The club's annual raffle has gone virtual this year and a limited number of tickets are available. The cost is $125. Three cash prizes will be awarded: $5,000, $1,500 and $500.
The 70-member Rotary Club continues to award academic and vocational scholarships each year to graduating high school seniors. Beyond scholarships, numerous local not-for-profit organizations receive mini-grants and district matching grants from Rotary each year.
A recent scholarship awardee, Luke DeFato, is a mathematics/physics and chemistry major at SUNY at Buffalo. He noted that the Lockport Rotary scholarship has allowed him to focus on pursuing his education to the fullest extent, taking a 24 credit-hour course load while working on condensed matter physics research. “I'd like to extend my thanks to not only the Lockport Rotary Club but to the Rotary tradition and the dedicated members which continue its legacy,” DeFato added.
Rotary is currently working with the City of Lockport to improve the string of “packet” parks on Market Street, and members are involved in a number of Service above Self activities.
Club president Aaron Carlson said, “We want to continue to be relevant as a service organization and we need our community to partner with us in raising funds that will be used wisely in our community.”
Raffle tickets and sponsorships can be purchased from any Lockport Rotarian or online at lockportrotary.com. For additional information, contact raffle co-chairs Rhodes Palmer at (716) 622-4746 or Vanessa Schmidt at (716) 628-7431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.