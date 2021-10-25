Celebrating 104 years

Marguerite Marks lives at Mount View Assisted Living Facility, and on Monday, she celebrated her 104th birthday. While she is mostly stationary these days, she has been to Disney World and England with her family.
“We’ve been blessed to have her for these many years,” Debbie Koch, the elder of her two daughters, said. “We lost our dad when he was 58. We’ve had wonderful times with her. Memories of having her growing up, and that big family of mum’s has always been a part of our life. It’s just been good.”
An avid Bills fan, Marks also went to Bills camp.
“I called her in the morning and said, ‘Let’s go on an adventure! Let’s go to Bills camp!’,” Donna Freiert, the younger, said. “She was up for it."
"Then when you go to Bills camp and they’re signing autographs, she was the little old lady that elbowed her way and got us a lot of autographs we wouldn’t get otherwise!”
Legislator Anita Mullane and Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh were also in the lobby of the facility to commemorate the occasion with a proclamation declaring Oct. 25 to be Marguerite Marks Day in Niagara County.
“It’s going to be bigger and better each year,” Wydysh said.
Mayor Michelle Roman also sent a proclamation wishing Marks a happy birthday.
According to the Susan Odle, a worker at Mount View, Marks is a model resident who’s been living there for five years.
For herself, Marks was taking her many visitors in stride. Funny and sharp, Marks answered how it felt to make it to 104 with a short laugh.
“I feel tired,” she said to the amusement of both her daughters and her son-in-law, Wally Freiert, as well as staff on the floor.
“I’m not used to it. Don’t like it much,” she said in regards to all the attention. “(But) I just think it’s wonderful.”
A hundred years ago, things were different, she said, but because of the people around her, she’s pulled through.
“Oh my goodness, I don’t know what I could do,” she said. “I’ve had good family. They’re wonderful to me. We always had good friends.”
Marks is the youngest of 12 children. Her mother died when she was very young. She was raised by an older sister, according to a short biography made by Odle. She met her husband in 1948 and immigrated into the U.S. from Canada to live in North Tonawanda. She worked at Hens and Kelly Department Store.
She has four grandchildren, an expected great grandson and two great-great granddaughters.
In conclusion of the interview, she smiled and made a statement to sum up all the emotions in the room, then spoke privately with her pastor from North Presbyterian Church.
“Everything has been wonderful for me,” she said.
