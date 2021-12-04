The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal received proclamations from Assemblyman Mike Norris and State Sen. Rob Ortt commemorating the paper’s 200th year anniversary on Friday.
In January, within the New York State Legislature, a resolution will be read into the record of both houses and passed to recognize and commemorate the event in New York history.
The proclamations were presented during the opening of “A Glimpse Into Our Past,” a museum-style exhibit at the Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St.
“I just want to take this opportunity to thank The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, and Joyce (Miles, editor), for the 200 years of hard work and dedication to really bring the stories of eastern Niagara County and Lockport into the homes of all the readers, each and every day,” Assemblyman Norris said. “And that is so very important, and you think about time capsules and putting stuff away for 50-years from now, but really we have an ongoing time capsule, right here with our paper.”
Ortt also spoke on the importance of newspapers.
“We live in a very disruptive moment in a lot of industries,” Ortt said. “Certainly in news and the way people get their news. For 200 years, you think of all the history that encompasses, and as we look ahead, who knows what the next two years hold, nevermind the next 200.”
Ortt said someone will always cover national politics, but without the US&J a lot of news, things that happen right here, would never be known.
“At this moment, I think all of you should know you are engaged in a very important enterprise. Working on this paper,” he said. “Not only to carry on the legacy, but to advance it in a very, very uncertain tumultuous time, and that’s still important because people still need to know hard, old-fashioned news and what’s going on in their community.”
The Kenan Center will be hosting a free exhibit commemorating the paper’s past, including activities for children like making hats out of newspaper, as well as tree ornaments, for two weeks.
“Whether you’re in the town or the city – it’s really all of Niagara County – it lets you know what’s going on, and what people are thinking, the reasons behind things and what’s coming up, and what’s happened already,” Mollie Roland, a Lockport transplant who previously lived outside Washington D.C., said.
“I like Tom Valley’s column, I like Jim Schultz’s column. I like them all and it teaches me a lot about this area.”
The exhibit, like the US&J’s “200” campaign itself, is built around the motto “Our history is your history.” A community newspaper like the Union-Sun & Journal is both a historical record and a mirror of the community that it serves. Most of the pages and all of the clippings on show were loaned or donated by community members who were touched enough by the news to preserve it.
The Kenan House Gallery is open by appointment Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.; call 716-433-2617 to schedule a visit. Admission is free of charge. Masking is required. For more information, visit www.kenancenter.org.
