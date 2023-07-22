BARKER — The Town of Somerset bicentennial celebration began Friday at the gazebo in Barker when Supervisor Jeff Dewart spoke briefly about the festivities expected for the rest of the weekend – the good and the bad.
“Unfortunately the military flyover won’t happen,” he told those gathered. “They told me there was a snafu somewhere, but there is going to be a flyover and the planes that are doing it — a lot of you will recognize from dusting the fields.”
Dewart was also presented with not one, not two, but five plaques celebrating the town’s 200th birthday. Give or take a few months.
Assemblyman Mike Norris noted that on the actual birthday of Somerset, on Feb. 8, he was in Albany, speaking to 150 assemblymen, but he was thinking of home.
“On Feb. 8, of this year, on the 200th birthday, I was privileged to stand up on the floor of the state assembly and talk about the Town of Somerset,” Norris said.
State Sen. Rob Ortt also spoke, congratulating the residents for living in the town.
“They think these poor folks are stuck living in Somerset,” he said of his peers in Albany. “And I always have to laugh and think, ‘No, they want to live in Somerset!’ ”
County Legislator Shawn Foti also spoke, saying he’s honored to work with the residents and other officials in the community.
“We all love living out here and we’re happy to see people keeping the legacy and the traditions and just really enjoy being here,” he said.
Barker Mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley was also present to congratulate the residents of the town.
“We’re thrilled to help celebrate the 200th anniversary,” she said. “My family has probably been here for 200 years or more and this could not be a better place to live. Everybody enjoy the weekend and celebrate the anniversary.”
Sheriff Mike Filicetti claimed the plaque he gave to Dewart was framed by wood from a 200-year-old walnut tree.
“I just want to say congratulations on 200 years,” Filicetti told the crowd. “As I was driving down here, I wondered, ‘What did it look like here 200 years ago? Would our ancestors marvel on what’s going on here? The traditions that we carried on like farming and a great community that really values its neighbors and the people who live here?’ ”
He believed they would.
At the closing of the opening ceremony, Dewart wished people well and invited them to enjoy the festivities throughout the weekend. Activities include a parade, 5K run, bands, foods and craft shows, baseball and softball games, historical displays and fireworks tongitht, as well as plenty of things to do at the Faith United Methodist Church on Sunday.
A closing ceremony will be conducted by Dewart and Foti at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.