Arbor Day ceremonies and tree planting events were seen in many areas of Lockport, including the corner of Locust and Washburn streets, the Kenan Center, Outwater Park and GM. There was also a tree planting at the elementary school for the Royalton-Hartland School District.
At the Kenan Center, children from the Montessori pre-school came out to sing songs and help place some earth around the sapling – which was already blooming.
Mayor Michelle Roman was on hand to proclaim the special day.
“Hi guys, I’m Michelle Roman, I’m the mayor of the City of Lockport, so happy to see you all,” she greeted the children then read the proclamation.
“Whereas in 1872 J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees, and whereas this holiday, called Arbor Day, was first observed with the planting of more than a million trees in Nebraska. … And whereas trees wherever they are planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal. … And now therefore be it resolved that I, Michelle M. Roman, Mayor of the City of Lockport, do hereby proclaim Friday, April 30, 2021 as Arbor Day.”
Roman said proclaiming Arbor Day and planting trees, besides being a good feeling, are also part of being a Tree City USA of the Arbor Foundation.
“Once you’ve been a part of it for five years, you get to apply for more grants,” she said, noting this is the fifth year. “You have to have a Tree Committee, which we have. You have to have a proclamation of Arbor Day, and celebrating Arbor Day, and promote it. Those are two of the big things.”
“We also did a tree inventory, last year, which we’re maintaining with our Tree Crew.”
In Roy-Hart the elementary school kids also sang songs and gathered around sycamore tree that in the ground next to their school and watched it get dirt filled in around it.
“They practice their songs throughout their chorus classes and we do run a poster contest for our pre-K through fourth grade,” Principal Donna VanSlyke said. “They get prizes and certificates from the PTA and this is our eighth annual Arbor Day. We’re trying to have trees on our campus, and the students do a really good job.”
Each student will also be receiving a blue spruce tree to take home to their parents. That’s about 525 trees, and the program includes remote learning students, VanSlyke said. “For us it’s been nice because we’ve done this for eight years,” Jessica Monaco, Roy-Hart teacher, said. “Children that have started in pre-K have had exposure to it into fourth grade. We tend to do the same ceremony, we tend to sing the same songs, because they’re traditions around it. The teachers are talking in the classrooms about trees and health for the earth.”
“We also have a lot of help from the Niagara County Soil and Water District,” Monaco added. “I think what happened for us is… we used to have tall maple trees all over the way to the baseball fields, because that building was not there. When all of those were taken down, a lot of people felt there wasn’t much left. … It left a big hole and so Donna and I said we wanted to slowly re-tree the campus.”
“This particular day is one of series of things,” Superintendent Hank Stopinski said. “What we’re creating here is a year round learning experience. The students are going to watch this tree. It’s going to bud out and it’s going to flower and it’s going to leaf, and the leaves will fall and the students will watch it be dormant. It’s about life cycles and it ties into national science standards. That’s one of the beautiful things that Jessica is starting to address.”
“We not only do we want the kids to understand it on the paper, but they can see it and experience it.”
