Lockport New Beginnings is hosting a Black History celebration tonight under the banner “Know the Past, Shape the Future.”
Having taken a break during the pandemic, Carsee Herring, founder of Lockport New Beginnings, said she’s excited to bring back the annual celebration.
“It’s to honor our heritage,” she said.
Herring has been hosting Black History celebrations since 1994, and as times change, she believes it’s important to keep it up, because people need to know the past in order to know what may be in the future.
She noted happily that young people are getting involved in the celebration.
“There will be two dancers, inspirational dancers, and there will be a young man doing a rap,” Herring said. “I don’t know much about rapping, but he’ll be doing that.”
The rapper is Beanz, an 18 year-old performer from Lockport, and the dancers are students in Lockport schools.
Mistress of Ceremonies Mercedes Wilson, Lockport native and co-host of the WKBW-TV show AM Buffalo, said she was “super excited” to be asked to introduce the performers and guest speaker Khari Demos.
“I’m excited about coming home. I’m just in Buffalo, but I love coming to Lockport to see family and friends,” Wilson said.
Lockport New Beginnings is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to enhance healthy lifestyles in the community and help youths excel. It’s the force behind the Young Men and Women of Character program and the Friday Youth Night at Emmet Belknap Middle School where youths interact with volunteer mentors and play sports.
Herring said everyone is welcome at LNB’s Black History celebration, which is ongoing from 6 to 9 tonight at Christ Community Church, 140 Genesee St. Refreshments are from Taste of Soul. Admission is $15 per person and $20 for a couple; students are admitted free of charge.
