It’s been almost 52 years since Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed. On Monday, the country celebrates his legacy.
Mark Sanders, a pastor at Refuge Temple, said it wasn’t until after his death that the tremendous value of his work as a peaceful preacher, scholar and activist was embraced by so many. His death and the loss of other leaders in the civil rights movement was truly felt by the nation as a whole, Sanders added.
“We’re kind of living in the days of Dr. King,” Sanders said. “The nation was in great divide back in the ’60s but his agenda was not just about Black people, he wanted equality for everyone, everyone who was marginalized. A lot of people have labeled King as a Black hero, or an African-American hero, but he really fought for the rights of all.”
Bethany Patterson is one of the founders for Citizens for Change in Lockport, a group that encourages discussions about race as a way of bringing healing and closure, while at the same time recognizing the systemic racism that exists even in Lockport. She said she hopes Martin Luther King Day will have special meaning this year.
“I hope Martin Luther King Day can be another reminder that just because you don’t see anything streaming on social media as much as you initially did directly after the death of George Floyd, and the same goes for being on the news, that people can realize the same fight that was going on – after the death of George Floyd and before that – is still taking place,” Patterson said.
Patterson said King was extraordinary not only through his power to rally people around his message, but for the message itself of peaceful protest.
“We’ve all been in situations where we’ve been angry and I’m sure we’ve thought about lashing out physically,” she said. “I don’t condone violence at all. I think it’s wrong. For him to be in such a position of power and still maintain that peace even as physical harm was being done to not only him but his followers as well, it speaks volumes of what just happened on Jan. 6.”
While people say that the treatment of the rioters had nothing to do with race, Patterson said, that if a group of Black people were the ones rioting, the police response would be much different.
“I understand that saying that point out loud may make people feel uncomfortable, but it’s these uncomfortable conversations we have to keep having to understand why the two groups would’ve been treated differently.”
Patterson said King would’ve been extremely disappointed with this country, but he’d write a speech that pinpoints where to start.
Sanders, the community liaison to the Lockport Police Department, said that while police brutality was not a major issue on King’s platform – in fact it was a result of practicing his nonviolent platform – his birthday has taken on significance after the events of the past year, including the killing of George Floyd.
“People ask me, how is it working with the police in light of everything that’s happened this past year?” he said. “I know statements (like this) that are unpopular, but there are a lot of great law enforcement professionals in America and there are some that have desecrated their badge and dishonored themselves.”
“There needs to be police reform … but there also needs to be a reform in character of America. The moment we feel that the police can assault someone without cause – or the community can assault the police – we have a serious breakdown in our republic.”
Sanders said the fight for equality is still something that hasn’t been checked off as complete. He said that it isn’t just the Black dream, it’s the American dream.
“Racism is the dumbest invention of man, that we will judge people on the content of melanin in their skin, and we’re doing it today on both sides,” he said. “Labeling a white man as racist is stupid. To label someone Black as dangerous because they're Black is crazy. We live in a crazy America, right now.”
Sanders said the best thing to do this year, on the birthday of man who has become the icon for tolerance and love, is to reflect on his message and his demands for this country.
“He just wanted America to make good on the check that it wrote,” Sanders said. “You wrote a check in that Constitution, all we ask is to make good on that. That was his main message. To make good on the American dream, and the American promise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.