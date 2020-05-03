CELESTINO: A note to readers

The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and its antecedents have been the primary news source for the Lockport area since 1821. Our commitment to accurate and timely local coverage of the coronavirus crisis is an example of that responsibility. It has generated record digital traffic that’s inspired our staff. It has also been widely appreciated by the community as a vital public service – and for that we are thankful.
However, the precipitous loss of advertising revenue because of the health emergency shutdown has added to the economic headwinds already facing the newspaper industry. The unexpected downturn has caused us to make some hard decisions so we can continue our commitment to serve you with reliable news and advertising in the future.
Effective next week, we will reduce publishing and delivering the print newspaper to five days a week — Tuesday through Saturday.
The Saturday paper will become a weekend edition that replaces the Sunday paper. The weekend edition will feature news, enterprise reports, features, sports, commentary, comics, advertising and other content now contained in the Sunday paper.
The Tuesday paper, which had been discontinued earlier, will return and replace the Monday edition, which is traditionally the weakest of the print days.
As a newspaper subscriber with unlimited access to our digital channels, you can still keep up with breaking news, features and sports content on Sunday and Monday by going to our seven-day website at www.lockportjournal.com.
We will also continue to produce an exact electronic replica of the Monday paper as an e-edition that is accessible to newspaper subscribers via our website.
The e-paper is produced Monday through Saturday and has special advantages. You can enlarge the type as big as you want for easier reading; stories and photos can be shared and emailed at the press of a button; puzzles and coupons can be printed out, and it is available wherever you go, whenever you want on a computer, tablet or mobile phone.
If you need help to activate your website access and e-edition account, please call our customer service department at (716) 439-9222, press 1 and a representative will get you set up. Or you can do it directly at www.lockportjournal.com/subscriptions.
If you are not a subscriber to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, please consider becoming one to support our local journalism. Contact us at the number listed above.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in newspapers around the country publishing fewer days of the week to remain financially healthy.
Discontinuing the Monday paper and replacing the Sunday paper with the Saturday weekend edition will allow us to publish more local news on the days we publish a print paper.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. Yet Lockport remains a remarkable community with people who truly care about one another. They embody the same spirit that drives us to inform you every day about local news that matters.
We thank our subscribers and advertiser for their support over the years. That support matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our changes, please contact me at john.celestino@lockportjournal.com.
We pray everybody stays well, stays safe and stays strong.
John Celestino is the publisher of the Lockport Union Sun & Journal.
