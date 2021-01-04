Continuing cell phone stipends for certain town officials for the 2021 calendar year were passed by the Town of Pendleton Town Board at its most recent meeting.
The stipends equal out to $28 per month and will be paid quarterly to the cell phone bills of the Building Inspector Ron Diedrich, Town Supervisor Joel Maerten and, as a new recipient for a stipend, the Town Clerk Debbie Mauer.
A memorandum of agreement for a cell phone stipend for Deputy Highway Superintendent Craig Walters was also renewed for $28 a month for 2021.
Maurer explained that before the stipends were enacted, the deputy highway superintendent, the building i nspector and the town supervisor all carried town-issued phones.
“These employees now have an option to use a town-issued cell phone or use their personal phone and receive a stipend,” she wrote in a recent email after the minutes for the Dec. 14 meeting were released.
Mauer also said that the deputy highway superintendent’s cell phone stipend is part of an agreement the town has with the Teamsters union.
“You know how hard it is to carry two phones?” said Councilman Dave Leible. “It saved the town money to pay for a stipend rather than get a whole new cell phone bill.”
Town meeting documents from Dec. 23, 2019 also show a continuation of cell phone stipends for the building inspector and town supervisor, as well as the deputy highway superintendent.
“Reimbursing the town clerk is the only new stipend this year,” Maurer said. “This position has not previously had a town-issued phone or received a stipend.”
