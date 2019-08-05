Cemetery Tales returning at mid month

Learn Lockport’s history from those who lived through it. Legendary Lockportians will return to tell their stories at Cold Springs Cemetery on Aug. 18. It's the Step Back In Time Players' first tour of the season.
The Step Back in Time Players, all volunteers with the Niagara History Center, portray significant men and women from Lockport’s past. Take a stroll with them through the cemetery and learn about the town and city’s rich history.
This year’s tour features exciting characters both old and new, including:
Laura Bacon Moss (Carol Caisse), returning to tell about her life living in the Bacon/Moss house (now the YWCA headquarters on Cottage Street) and the adversities she faced as a widow.
Dr. Sarah Lamb Cushing (Carol Brenon), the first woman doctor in Western New York. She had a 40-year practice in Lockport.
Sarah Haines (Karen Sherwood), talking about her life as a Quaker and her husband, the surveyor Jesse Haines.
Benjamin Carpenter (Clint Starke), a quarry owner and the first mayor of Lockport in 1865.
Cappy Daniels (Marsha Zimmer), speaking about her colorful life as a “lady of the evening.”
James Shuler (Geoff Koplas), talking about his Lockport quarries, which furnished stone for the Cold Springs Cemetery wall and his family home, now DeSales Catholic School.
Eliza Mossell (Brenda Reaves), whose family’s advocacy got the Lockport school system integrated by 1878.
Jesse Hawley (Dennis Caisse), talking about his role in building the Erie Canal and his life in Lockport.
The walking tour, guided by Patricia Kibler-Fries, will begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 18, a Sunday, at the large house at the cemetery’s entrance on Cold Springs Road. Plan to bring comfortable shoes and a camping chair if needed. The tour will take place as there isn’t a downpour. The fee is $10 per person; reserve spots by calling the Niagara History Center at 434-7433.
