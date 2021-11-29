Edward Ives, former superintendent of Glenwood Cemetery, took a bargain in court Monday, Nov. 22, to pay back the $5,372 he’d stolen from his old employer and will be back in court on Jan. 24 for sentencing.
It was the end of a chapter for the final resting grounds. Ives was arrested in late-May of 2019 for stealing checks at a time where the financial state of Glenwood was not at its best.
“It didn’t help,” John Sinclair, president of the cemetery board, said.
Today, since the embezzlement, the cemetery has a new board with Sinclair at it’s head. He said that organization has undergone many changes and also has more oversight than was the case when Ives was emboldened to steal checks.
Sinclair said there are now at least, “two or three eyes” that look at the financial statements. He said regular meetings and regular reports make any discrepancy with services and payments more obvious and easy to spot.
“It is a business, it has to be run like a business,” he said of Glenwood. “We’re not there to give away freebies to people or discounts for everything under the sun. We have to pay the workers we have and the workers we have have to maintain the cemetery, and if you don’t maintain the cemetery – it’s a trickled down kind of thing. And having workers steal from the cemetery, it becomes a challenge.”
Sinclair said that if investors think that a business – or any organization – is going under, there’s no incentive to invest, because the money will be going nowhere. To this end, he said that Glenwood Cemetery is not going under and is doing well.
“It was in July of 2019 that the board of directors were removed and a new board was seated in the late summer of ’19. Before that it was a different board, when Mr. Ives was involved,” Sinclair said. “I would say that the impact was – at the time – the cemetery was suffering from financial difficulties and fundraising. At the time, it was like a gut punch that didn’t help.”
Sinclair said he doesn’t wish Ives any “ill will.” He noted after Mike Niethe, former police chief of the City of Lockport, only got involved after the crime had taken place and he and his family have been tremendously helpful.
“Mike was involved in the police part of it,” Sinclair said. “He volunteered his efforts and he felt it was such a sore sucker punch for the cemetery. He really stepped up to the plate. I can’t really say enough of the effort and time he put in. I guess there are fruits even from something like this.”
“I’m speaking for myself, but we don’t wish Mr. Ives any ill will. Hopefully he gets his life straightened around and on course and move forward in a positive way.”
If Ives does pay back the cemetery, he will be able to plead down to disorderly conduct rathe than two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, which would keep his record clean of criminal charges.
