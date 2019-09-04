The Center for Elder Law & Justice has been named as one of the first recipients of grant funding from the newly formed Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund.
The fund was started with $8 million of proceeds from the sale of the Odd Fellow and Rebekah Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Lockport to Post Acute Partners in 2018.
Goals guiding the use of the charitable funds are broad: supporting the elderly, infirmed, disabled, chronically ill, disadvantaged, those with special needs and organizations that support those individuals.
A grant to CELJ in the amount of $50,000 will support expansion of nursing home and adult care facility resident advocacy and systems change initiatives to improve the quality of care and life of those who live in care facilities in Western New York. In partnership with the Regional Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, CELJ will conduct outreach to long-term care residents in the region, create advocacy materials, and track patterns for each nursing home in regard to compliance with federal and state nursing home discharge and transfer laws.
CELJ's Niagara County office is located at 175 Walnut St., Lockport.
