LEWISTON — Ever since the Tuscarora Heroes statue was unveiled to the public in Lewiston nine years ago, a ceremony has taken place to commemorate the role the local tribe played in one of America’s earliest wars.
Dec. 19 marked the 209th anniversary of the Battle of Lewiston during the War of 1812, which was also the same day British troops captured Fort Niagara. Gen. Phineas Riall’s 500 troops and their Mohawk allies came through the area as they burned the village to the ground. Riall would later go on to destroy Niagara Falls and Buffalo.
But during the assault on Lewiston, the Tuscarora Nation held off British forces long enough for the villagers to escape.
“When the village was being burned and settlers were leaving, although outnumbered 30 to 1, they used a scheme to slow down the ensuring Mohawk Indians and British soldiers so that the natives could get out settlers away,” said Ken Slaugenhaupt, the president of the Historical Association of Lewiston.
During the morning of Dec. 19, members of the Tuscarora Nation, including Chief Tom Jonathan, the Historical Association, the statue’s sculptor Susan Geissler, and those interested in history were out recognizing those Tuscarora. Walter Printup, a pastor with the Tuscarora Baptist Church and himself a tribe member, was on hand to say a prayer. The attendees were more than welcome to socialize at the nearby Syro’s restaurant afterwards.
Slaugenhaupt said the ceremony is a small band of people standing around at the monument, but everybody driving by looks at them and sees it as a reminder of the day’s importance.
He said the United States has a history of not treating its native tribes with respect, of persecution and pushing them off of their lands onto reservations.
“Here’s a situation where the friendship with the local nation not only saved lives that day, but cemented a friendship that has lasted now for 200 years,” Slaugenhaupt said. “And we hope it lasts for a lot longer.”
This is also a ceremony that was unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic since it takes place outside.
