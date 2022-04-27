WILSON — State and local officials were offered a reminder Wednesday of why the Wilson Townline Pier was recently raised and reinforced.
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, lake waters were somewhat choppy and Town of Wilson Mayor Arthur Lawson noted that the conditions were very similar to what they were during the extreme flooding of 2017.
“If you look at it right now, this pier would be underwater,” Lawson said during an interview. “Right now, the water is as high as it was in 2017, so you could imagine the hazard that it was before this.”
Prior to the changes the pier was close to being submerged by rising lake levels and was badly affected by flooding that hit the area in 2017 and 2019. The new pier was built with the help of a $1.6 million grant from the Resilience and Economic Development Initiative (REDI), and is now 8 feet higher than it was previously, and is wider now as well. It also includes a stairway down to the pier, and new nearby bathroom facilities.
Work began on the new pier in May of last year, and it was completed several weeks ago.
Wilson village mayor Arthur Lawson was in attendance, along with New York secretary of state Robert Rodriguez, and Niagara County legislator David Godfrey.
New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez was in attendance at Wednesday's ribbon-cutting and said during his speech that the work done on the pier, as well as other projects along the coast of Lake Ontario, are victories in the state’s fight against climate change.
“We recognize that access to the shoreline is critical for communities,” he said. “It brings people together, creates economic development, and creates the tourism that the Town of Wilson has come to enjoy.”
Mayor Lawson said he was particularly thankful for help from the REDI commission, and Gov. Kathy Hochul for their assistance on this project.
“Saving this Townline pier also saved a really important part of our village's culture,” he explained. “Time and time again, I hear stories of residents that when growing up here they would jump off the pier, swim off the pier, and go fishing off the pier.
"I heard so many stories, and to me it’s kind of a heartfelt piece of our culture.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.