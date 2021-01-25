Ceremony honors Barker police K-9

The Barker Police Department held a ceremony Saturday at United Methodist Church to mark the passing of one of its three K-9 officers “King."
“His service meant so much, and his loss is important,” Police Chief Tim Braughler said.
King was a pure-bred German-Shepard charged with the responsibility of detecting narcotics. His handler was Officer Tony Bartucca. King was involved with the community, oftentimes a part of demonstrations showcasing his skills to residents at events.
King also participated in making sure kids’ Halloween candy was safe for consumption as a part of one of the services the police department offers.
Born on Christmas Eve, King was 8 years old. He passed away on Jan. 2 from an unforeseen medical condition.
Braughler said the loss of King is felt by the department, and there are no plans at this time to replace him.
“We may not add another dog,” Braughler said. “At least no time soon.”
