Ceremony salutes Grand New Flag's donation to Dog Tags NY

“Freedom’s Best Friend to Man’s Best Friend” is written on the logo of Dog Tags NY, a non-profit organizations that teams up veterans with shelter dogs. On Friday, Grand New Flag, a business that seeks to help veterans groups by donating 5% of their net profits every year, presented a $3,500 check to Dog Tags NY to continue training dogs.
“(My father) was a veteran in Vietnam,” said Philip Kauppinen, owner of the flag distribution company. “I would go with him to the veterans’ hospital and a lot of his friends were veterans. So, I just grew up around veterans and I kind of understood what their service was. If you’ve never been around veterans, especially combat veterans, you don’t understand what they’ve been through. I have a special understanding just because I’ve been around it so much of it.”
Kauppinen said his father was a big part of his life but tragically passed away in 2008. A few years after his death, Kauppinen got the idea that he could sell flags and give back to veterans.
“I sat by the ocean, I lived in Maine at the time,” he said. “I knew I was going to give back 5%. I knew I was going to give 15% off to veterans. That was A1. I was going into business.”
Michael Shanley of Dog Tags NY said his organization has helped a few hundred veterans connect with their new best friends.
“We’ve been going for about seven and a half years,” Shanley said. “What we do is, say you’re a veteran and reach out to us, your training is all free. We pay for a trainer to train your dog up.”
Not every veteran in the organization has a dog, Shanley said, but all veterans are welcome.
“A lot of veterans who would come into the program before (COVID-19) would come to events we’d have over the summer, so they would come to the tent we had to pitch the idea. That was the Peach Festival, and different events over the summer,” he said. “We started off as volunteers at the (Niagara County) SPCA and we were doing that for years, but then we morphed the program into a couple different areas, and the dog training was one of them.”
Karl Hinterberger, treasurer and IT manager for Dog Tags, talked about how vital it was for veterans to help each other.
“We got people like Phil who knows what’s going on,” Hinterberger said. “Our funds are solely donations, we don’t have any income, we don’t sell anything, we’re a 100% donation. Without those donations there are veterans who slip through the cracks. We’re trying to get that 22 (suicides by veterans) a day down. I think it’s down to 20 now. The goal is to get it down to zero, whether I see it in my lifetime, probably not, but that doesn’t mean I’ll stop trying.”
More can be found at facebook.com/DogTagsNewYork.
