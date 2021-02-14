Ceremony salutes Grand New Flag's donation to Dog Tags NY

Grand Flags owner Philip Kauppinen hands over a $3,500 check to Dog Tags NY, an agency that pairs shelter dogs with veterans, as a part of the organization's annual "The 5% for Veterans Fund." From left are Michael Shanley of Dog Tags NY with Ruby the dog, Philip Kauppinen of Grand New Flag, Karl Hinterberger, director of Vet Services at Niagara University and Dog Tags NY, with Gunner the dog and Josh Veronica representing Sen Orrt's office. (James Neiss/staff photographer)