Chalk YOUR Walk contest winners announced

On what would have been the weekend of the 54th annual Lewiston Art Festival and 36th Chalk Walk Competition, the Lewiston Council on the Arts recognized the winners of its reinvented art contest.
Taking the contest virtual, the Chalk YOUR Walk Competition allowed anyone in Western New York to submit a chalk mural to compete for $800 in prize money.
When all was said and done, chalk artists from 26 zip codes submitted 53 images that were posted to the Art Council Facebook page where the public could then decide on the People’s Choice Winner by registering their ‘likes’. Almost 7,000 votes were cast for murals created by chalkers aged 7 to “old as dirt” (self report).
"For 35 years, our WNY High School Chalk Walk Competition has always been a highlight of the Lewiston Art Festival. I didn't think anything we replaced it with would even come close to the colorful images drawn by the hard working teens who spend hours perfecting their murals but moving the event online opened it up to people of all ages and talents. We are thrilled with the response and the innovative, creative images sent to us. That being said, I hope next year's competition is back on the streets — in living color, said Kathryn Serianni." We thank KeyBank and Hyatt's All Things Creative for their generous contribution to this event. We are also grateful to our Chairpersons, Kathryn Serianni Mary Helen Miskuly, our awesome volunteer committee and and Bailey Hoplight for adding color to the award ceremony!"
Professional artists and art educators scored the submissions on creativity and technique to determine the Best of Show. With 19 submissions by chalkers younger than 13 years of age, a third Honorable Mention prize was also awarded based on the online voting.
The winners:
• Best of Show: Erika Lalita Thurkins
The $500 prize went to a chalk display featuring an interpretation of Black Power as a goddess, drawing on classic Hindu imagery and symbolism. The four arms, as in the classical depictions of devas (goddesses), are ripe with symbolism. The bottom set of arms are in a gesture of No Fear; one hand is up to receive blessings, one hand is extended to offer blessings. Simultaneously it represents the extreme courage of giving through your heart without restriction, even in the face of oppression, and the extreme courage of welcoming whatever is to come with surrender and serenity as a blessing and a channel for growth. She also has a raised fist for solidarity and to express her Power and holds a black lotus, a signal of her Grace.
• People’s Choice: April Radder
Earning $250 with 718 ‘likes,' Hardin's mural is a tribute to women’s suffrage and features three iconic women who were activists during the women’s suffrage movement; Susan B Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Ida B. Wells-Barnett. Susan B Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton were at the forefront of the women’s right movement forming the National Woman Suffrage Association and traveling all over promoting women’s rights. Ida B. Wells-Barnett is recognized for her outstanding efforts to achieve equal opportunities for women of color in the suffrage movement. Without the courage and drive of these three women and many other amazing women, we would not be where we are today.
• Honorable Mention: Lexi Fox (13 and under)
Lexi's mural was inspired by summertime and her love of dogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.