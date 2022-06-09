The second annual Newfane Chalk Festival will unfold in the parking lot at Newfane Town Hall and Community Center on Saturday and Sunday.
The festival organizer, Jessica Tomaino, operator of WAHI Studio, said she's eager to see participants express their creativity at the expanded festival. Last year, the festival was held outside her studio, in a smaller area. The 2022 festival also will have an arts-and-crafts area and several food trucks on site.
“It’s not just chalk art this year, it’s more of an all-out art festival in a way," Tomaino said.
The festival is drawing several chalk artists, some of whom are nationally acclaimed, Tomaino said. The roster includes award winning artists April Radder, Courtney Haeick and Julia “Julez” Williamson.
“Our local group has a core group of mostly women who travel for chalk art. There’s a couple artists here who go to every single one," she said. "We’ve all become friends over the years.”
Tomaino said she'll be drawing be a pink and purple beta fish in memory of Judy Prentice, a WAHI Studio volunteer who died last year. She's eager for the artistic expression that festival participants will bring to Newfane.
“I am looking forward to seeing all the local exploration people take to this medium, it’s very sensory and grounded," she said. "It’s a great way for the community to come together."
