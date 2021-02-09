Challenged legislator Mike Hill defends county hiring

Fifteenth district Niagara County Legislator Mike Hill, R-Middleport, on Tuesday announced his campaign for re-election.
The veteran Republican legislator, who has been in the post since 2006, addressed a challenger's criticism of the GOP-dominated legislature in a Tuesday telephone interview with the Union-Sun & Journal.
First-time Republican candidate Derek Caldwell launched his campaign for the 15th district seat last week with a scathing assessment of recent county hires approved by the legislature. The objects of Caldwell's scorn included Kevin Schuler, the county's Public Information Officer who, in 2018, pleaded guilty to felony corruption charges for his role in bid-rigging involving construction of the Tesla plant in South Buffalo. Schuler was hired by the county in late 2019.
“I don’t think Niagara County’s hiring processes are adversely affecting our ability to recruit businesses and business development in the county,” Hill told the US&J. “Can Derek provide any examples on that or any anecdotal stories of how that’s occurred? I’d love to hear from a business that decided to go to Wyoming County or Orleans County because we hired Kevin Schuler.”
Hill said he has always made himself available to hear from business owners and field any question about the county's hiring process — as are other legislators, he added.
“People want to know what’s the taxes, are there good schools in that county, what’s the property value in that county,” he said. “Those are the things we hear about and what we’re responding to from an economic development standpoint.”
Hill, who works in law enforcement, defended his decision to vote in favor of hiring Schuler.
“My job has been, through my 25-year history in the criminal justice system, to reform and rehabilitate individuals and if we’re not going to hire somebody because they have a felony conviction for a non-violent offense, then my career has been a lie,” Hill said. “I looked at Kevin and his qualifications and felt he was amazingly qualified for the position we were asking him to perform. Also, we’re not putting Kevin in a fiduciary capacity. We’re not giving him a check book or asking him to balance or audit things. He is entirely responsible for pushing out the message of our county and during this Covid pandemic he’s done a fabulous job.”
Hill's re-election campaign was announced via email from Niagara County GOP on Tuesday afternoon. In the release, Hill says the work he does as a county legislator is a continuation of his community service.
A former probation officer and parole officer who's now working for the state Department of Corrections, Hill said his time as a den leader and scout master with Boy Scouts of America gave him hope for the future.
“In my profession I deal with some really horrible people who’ve done some heinous things,” he said. “I need that juxtaposition between Boy Scouts and what I do during my day job. It’s been an absolute pleasure to see these kids bud into grown men and excellent citizens, so it’s just another way I like to give back to my community.”
The 15th Legislative District encompasses the towns of Royalton and Hartland and the Rapids area of Lockport.
