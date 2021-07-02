Chapel destroyed in fire at former county complex 

Lockport fire officials say arson is being strongly considered as they investigate a fire that destroyed the old Niagara County infirmary's chapel on Friday.
Firefighters were called to the former Niagara County campus on Davison Road about 11:30 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of smoke and flames coming from the vacant chapel building at 102 Davison Road.
Upon arrival, Lockport Assistant Chief Robert Haley said the chapel building was burning freely from all four sides of the structure. Due to the extent of the fire and the unknown condition of the building, firefighters fought the fire externally.
Niagara County Buildings and Grounds personnel and equipment that were working close by helped move concrete barriers to allow fire equipment better access to the scene. Lockport city firefighters were soon joined by South Lockport Fire Co. firefighters in battling the blaze.
LPD fire crews entered several adjoining buildings to check for people or signs of the fire spreading into the concourse that connects the complex of buildings. There were no signs of people or fire but firefighters noted signs of damaged doors and vandalism inside the buildings.
While firefighters were directing tens of thousands of gallons of water into burning structure, the fire burned through the roof of the building a led to its eventual collapse. The fire was declared under control about 12:47 p.m. and was officially extinguished at 1:06 p.m., according to LPD's Haley.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by City of Lockport Fire Investigation personnel.
The Davison Road property, which used to be the home of Niagara County Social Services and, before that, the county infirmary, has gone unused since 2003.
