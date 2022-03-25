Character building back from covid hiatus

Young Men & Women of Character was founded by Carsee Herring in 2007 because she felt that there was a need to help guide youths “before they got too far out.”
Herring had seen some children in the community who, by the time they reached adulthood, were in trouble or even in prison. With that in mind, she started a mentoring program to help youths through those turbulent years.
She's driven by the same feeling today, as program organizers are preparing to kick off the first meeting of Young Men & Young Women of Character in two years. Liek everything else, the program was put on pause due to the pandemic.
From noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 18 are invited to city hall to be a part of the program’s “experience.” Guest speakers will include Mayor Michelle Roman and James Patterson, a retired state trooper residing in Rochester.
The program usually starts in January, but Covid concerns pushed back the launch, according to Ron Cheatham, vice president of the program board.
“It’s been a wonderful program for the youth, (to) keep them off the streets and let them know the positives of life,” Cheatham said. ”We try to empower them to let them know that we need them to be an asset to the community and not a liability. That’s what we do. If we can reach just one of them, it’s great. Sometimes we reach a lot of them.”
Khari Demos came full circle as an alumnus of Young Men & Women of Character to being a part of the program today. He said he remembers the speakers, not just the positive role models, but the ones who had spent years in prison and set out to warn young people where certain paths might lead.
Demos said his life would’ve been totally different without the lessons. He remembers Cheatham teaching him how to shake someone’s hand in a way that shows warmth and closeness.
Cheatham said that lesson is one of the little things that he thinks will make a difference in the lives of young people who may go on to college, as Demos did, or go out in search of a job.
“I try to teach the guys to be able to look a man in the eye and shake his hand in a firm way, and to put your hand on top of his hand, to let them know that whatever your feeling is, that you’re serious about your relationship with that person,” Cheatham said. “You can feel that love, do you know what I mean?”
Demos said he was honored to be asked to join Cheatham and Herring and help out young people in the community.
“I started out of it in middle school, in seventh or eighth grade,” Demos said. “So, to be able to get those experiences, learn and grow from them and then be able to pay it forward, it’s a beautiful thing.”
