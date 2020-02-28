Charges coming in Bills' case

Niagara Falls Police have cracked a gruesome 5-year-old cold case homicide with the arrest of a South Carolina jail inmate.
Police and prosecutors are prepared to charge Yasin Abdussabur with the dismemberment murder of Terri Lynn Bills.
A former Falls resident, Abdussabur was transferred to the custody of Niagara County Sheriff's deputies today and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to answer charges in a sealed grand jury indictment.
Bills' body was discovered in an abandoned home on Willow Avenue on June 13, 2015.
The Niagara Gazette has complete details on the arrest and the investigation that led to the charges against Abdussabur and will release additional reporting on this case when the secret grand jury indictment is unsealed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.