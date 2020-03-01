Charges to shine light on mystery

Come Tuesday, details surrounding a gruesome mystery that has weighed heavily on the minds of police and residents in Niagara Falls for half a decade will start to become clearer.
More than five years after the dismembered body of Terri Lynn Bills was found in a home on Willow Avenue, a South Carolina jail inmate will be charged with the crime.
A former Falls resident, Yasin Abdussabur was transferred to the custody of Niagara County Sheriff's deputies Friday and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to answer charges in a sealed grand jury indictment.
Falls police officials, as well as Niagara County prosecutors, have not publicly commented on the case. The Gazette has complete details on the arrest and the investigation that led to the charges against Abdussabur and will release this additional reporting when the secret grand jury indictment is unsealed on Tuesday.
Grim discovery
On June 13, 2015, a passer-by investigating a strong smell went inside a dilapidated house on Willow Avenue and found the partially dismembered body.
Investigating officers found the torso of a woman, with the head and limbs removed. The body was later identified as Terri Lynn Bills.
Bills, 46, had not been seen for several days before the discovery of her torso. At the time, investigators said they believed Bills died somewhere else and was brought to the Willow Avenue location.
Falls Police investigators sought the help of federal law enforcement in their investigation.
"We've been working hand-in-hand with the FBI," Superintendent Bryan DalPorto said in 2017.
Similar cases
The Bills case was immediately linked to an unsolved 2012 dismemberment murder in the city — the Loretta Jo Gates case.
Law enforcement officials, with detailed knowledge of the Bills case, have not linked Abdussabur to the Gates homicide.
The Gates murder mystery began on Aug. 29, 2012, when Canadian law enforcement agencies recovered a torso that was found floating in the lower Niagara River. DNA testing on the torso led to an preliminary identification of the body as Gates, a then missing Falls mother of three.
A week later, Canadian authorities in Niagara Falls, Ontario, recovered an arm and leg that were spotted by a fisherman in the Whirlpool Rapids. Those remains were also linked to Gates.
Two days after that discovery, on Sept. 8, a passer-by noticed a bag floating in Hyde Park Lake, just off Duck Island and pulled the bag to shore. Inside the plastic garbage bag, they made the grisly discovery of Gates' head and her other arm.
Gates, who was 30 when she disappeared, was last seen on Aug. 25, 2012, when she left her home to go to a convenience store across the street.
Investigators have told the Gazette they believe Gates was murdered in the city and that the dismembered parts of her body were then disposed of at the various locations where they were recovered. Detectives have tried to determine exactly where Gates was killed, saying that locating a "crime scene" might yield key forensic evidence that would assist in the investigation.
So far, the location of that crime scene remains unknown.
Key evidence
In breaking the Bills case, investigators may have discovered the link that is missing in the Gates homicide; the location of the murder.
In December, Falls Police Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigation Division detectives conducted four days of evidence collection during a search of a home in the 1500 block of Pierce Avenue.
Criminal Investigation Division Detective Capt. Kelly Rizzo confirmed, at the time, that the activity at the house was tied to an “infamous cold case.”
“On Sept. 23, the NFPD wrapped up operations at 1526 Pierce Ave.,” a statement issued by Rizzo read. “Evidence collected will be examined and analyzed. We continue to have no comment until the results are obtained.”
At the time, investigators loaded up a transportable storage pod with material taken from the home.
