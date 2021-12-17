Charlie Feor turned 100 on Friday in his own home and farm with his family. He said the secret was to eat fruit every day but his sons, Mark and David, made sure to note that their father drank about a shotglass-worth of red wine at every meal.
The retired centurion of Niagara Concrete has hung around in Ransomville, watching cars go by and waving, since 1967 when Feor started what was once a “hobby farm” with a couple cows, which has grown under his son, Mark Feor, into a herd of 20 cows for beef production. At the same time, during his day, Feor worked as a truck driver with Niagara Concrete until 1984.
“I was born on a farm,” he said. “I said to my wife, ‘I’m getting another farm!’ So, I came here.”
Feor had lived on his family’s farm in Ontario, Canada during the Great Depression until World War II when he tried to enlist, but was found unsuitable.
“He tried to enlist back then, but believe it or not, they said he had a heart issue!” Mark said and laughed. “The Canadian government would not let him join the service for World War II, because they said he had a heart issue!”
Feor ended up working in local factories during the war – as a welder, he said – and afterward built, owned and managed Feor’s Dine and Dance on Hartzle Road in St. Catharines before deciding to move state-side in 1960.
“I was born in Ontario,” he said, explaining why he came to the U.S. “When I came over the same job was $2 more over here than over there. Money.”
Feor always liked to stay active, said his sons. Mark said that his father always thought that the human being was meant to work between eight and 10 hours every day – physical labor.
And he certainly lived it.
“I feel tough,” Feor said, doing a bit of air boxing. “I’ll still punch them out.”
There’s been some changes in the world since Feor was young. He noted he went from horses to cars, and the first electric light didn’t come to his home until 1940.
He likes watching hockey and football.
There are also more personal memories. When he met his wife, Mary Stalmaschuck, in ’62 in Niagara Falls, he said he knew she was the one.
“It was exciting,” he said.
In terms of sticking with what’s working, he told this reporter that someone has already brought him a jug of red wine for his birthday, and a big bag of coffee for breakfast, two cups of which he drinks every morning.
He also does standing pushups and arm exercises.
While his secret may be unknowable, Feor said he’s shooting for another 100.
A celebration for Feor will be held Sunday at the Ransomville Fire Hall beginning at 1 p.m. Area officials, family and friends will be in attendance to honor the longtime Niagara County resident.
