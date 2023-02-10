A High Street-based housing redevelopment project is in line for local tax incentives.
Chase Commons LLC, which plans to transform the old Lockport Presbyterian Home on High Street into market-rate apartment units, was granted preliminary approval of a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board of directors this week. The agreement would reduce Chase Commons’ tax load, including sales tax, mortgage recording tax and property taxes, by $1.9 million over 15 years.
Niagara Falls-based Chase Commons said in its PILOT application that it’s investing $5 million in the transformation, including the purchase price for the four-building property, which was an elder care facility for more than 60 years.
The company plans to create 50 apartment units, mostly one- and two-bedroom units plus 12 efficiency units that are less than 600 square feet. Between 50 and 60 parking stalls will be created. Exterior features of the 168-year-old stone mansion at the heart of the property are to be preserved.
The company already obtained variances from the City of Lockport to allow multi-family housing and the efficiency units.
Business developer Nick Massaro suggested the project would help meet New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s goal to address the state’s housing crisis, and said the local tax breaks are needed.
Massaro’s company LMK Realty Associates LLC operates 350 multifamily rental properties, including the Historical Square Apartments and Legacy at Lewiston complexes in Lewiston.
Massaro said previously that the group hopes to close on the purchase of Lockport Presbyterian Home in the spring, and conversion will take an estimated 18 months.
A public hearing on the proposed PILOT agreement for Chase Commons has been scheduled for 2 p.m. March 1 at city hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.