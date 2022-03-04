The Niagara County Quick Response Team can be many things to many people.
With a mission to perform “knock and talks,” team members Deanna Bunce, a licensed social worker, and Joshua Anderson, a peer support specialist, hop into Anderson’s RAV 4 and hit the streets. They're bound for the homes of recent overdose victims in the county.
The team members talk to overdose survivors and their family and friends about follow-up services, individual needs, treatment options and empowerment services, also called peer support.
QRT is a creation of the Niagara County Department of Health, established in April 2020 with a Bureau of Justice grant. The members travel throughout Niagara County to assist those in need. While most referrals come from law enforcement through the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office, Bunce said individuals who reach out will always find them ready to help.
QRT's mission is to "provide a bridge between the crisis and a safer future," according to a health department pamphlet.
Bunce noted that the county's QRT program is the first of its kind in the nation.
For the team members, the job is highly charged. At least it seemed to be, on the recent day when this reporter accompanied them on a drive through Niagara Falls.
Anderson negotiated the streets in his vehicle and walked up to the front doors of properties connected to overdoses armed with bags of information and a supply of Narcan, the overdose reversing drug.
At one house that, according to the realty sign planted in the lawn, had been sold, Anderson assessed the scene and concluded, “I suspect someone was just staying here transient. Someone was using, someone overdosed and someone called paramedics and they came here. That would be my guess.”
Anderson left a QRT bag on the porch and headed towards Community Missions, where Paul Nicely was waiting to be taken to a court appearance in Wheatfield.
“They were there from the start,” Nicely said of Bunce and Anderson.
Nicely has a mental illness and has been homeless since an altercation with his landlord. According to Bunce, he was getting into a lot of interactions with law enforcement, which decided to call in QRT.
“Deanna and Josh, they helped me," Nicely said. "They talked to me like normal humans. I connected. No one had ever done that for me.”
Nicely recently arrived in the region from Florida, where he was also homeless, and got an apartment in Niagara Falls with the help of his mother and sister. He has a son and daughter in Florida who are doing well, he said.
A published poet, Nicely said he's coming to grips with his mental illness, which contributed to his homelessness. He was due in Wheatfield town court after cracking a store window because the cashier wouldn’t sell cigarettes to him. He had been given a court date and didn't show up. When QRT learned of the incident, after talking to Nicely, they offered him a ride to turn himself in.
Justice Gary Strenkoski seemed sympathetic to Nicely's situation, according to the team. Anderson quoted the justice as saying Nicely “was the kind of person he wanted to help.”
In court this past Tuesday, Strenkoski noted QRT's presence and told Nicely to stay in contact with them. They all agreed.
“We serve the population that is subject to being homeless,” Anderson said after court, noting mental illness is another factor that QRT tries to help address.
Of their fields of expertise, Anderson said his "jam" is substance abuse while Bunce "shines" in mental health outreach.
Bunce put the credit for Nicely's recent progress on Nicely.
“He continues to reach out,” she said. “And we continue to show up.”
Back at the QRT office on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls, Anderson explained why he does what he does.
A former addict himself, he has been clean for 26 years, but continues to go to self-help meetings like Narcotics Anonymous. It's a strange thing, being transformed from an addict to an intervenor and calling it a paying job, he said; his drive to help others comes from inside.
“For me, I treat it like an emergency,” he said.
The job can be frustrating, though.
Anderson talked about an incident a week earlier when he almost succeeded in getting a homeless man into treatment. He sat on the sidewalk with the man, waiting for the ambulance, and when the man got to the hospital he changed his mind.
“This thing that we’re chasing, it’s squirrelly,” Anderson said. “As a peer, my job is to be supportive and promote their decisions."
In the end, QRT wants to let those in need know they’re not alone, and the members aren't there to tell them what to do, but they will provide information on the consequences of some choices.
“Sometimes it doesn’t seem like enough and when that happens, and we see someone we’ve helped on a death report, it’s frustrating,” Anderson said. “I don’t want to ever be so callous where I’m someplace where that doesn’t affect me. It affects me when I see someone I knew and they’re gone.”
