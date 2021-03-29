BUFFALO — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Buffalo Niagara International Airport is now using new technology that confirms the validity of a traveler’s identification and confirms their flight information in near real time.
“The new credential authentication technology that we are now using at Buffalo enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent IDs such as driver’s licenses and passports at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” said Bart R. Johnson TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York.
Passengers should approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and hand their ID to the TSA officer who will insert it in the scanner for authentication. Passengers will not have to hand over their boarding pass (electronic or paper), thus reducing a touchpoint. The CAT unit will verify that the traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day; however, a boarding pass may be requested for travelers under the age of 18 and/or those with ID issues.
Even with TSA’s use of CAT, travelers still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.
