Three quarters of Lockport Fire Department personnel have now been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to Fire Chief Patrick Brady.
Brady will speak on Covid-related matters and other topics at today's virtual meeting of the Lockport Fire Board.
There are currently 42 city firemen, many of whom have been out on the front lines as medical emergency first responders over the past year in the midst of the deadly, worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
Brady said his department responded to about a dozen calls in February at locations where it was later learned that LFD personnel had been in close proximity to or in direct contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
January was the LFD's biggest month for Covid-related calls, he added, declining to release specific numbers of cases.
In other matters, Brady will also provide the Fire Board today with an update on the status of five city firemen currently going to school to obtain paramedic certification.
The year-long certification classes began last August, he said.
As per current Civil Service rules, Brady said LFD candidates must, at a minimum, be certified as an EMT-B. Responders who are certified as paramedics can perform additional, more delicate medical response tasks, including administering intravenous injections.
