Free child car-seat checks will be done by appointment on Tuesday at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext.
Appointments are available between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. To book one, contact Cathleen Davis at 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.
All participants must mask up. Hand sanitizer will be available. Anyone who's not feeling well is asked to stay home.
Car-seat checks are organized through the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee. Certified child passenger safety technicians use the "learn, practice and explain" model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child's age and size and their vehicle. Videos further explain the proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats.
